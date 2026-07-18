Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,208 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of China Yuchai International worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $43.94 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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