Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,525.12. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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