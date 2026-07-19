Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.57 and a 200-day moving average of $514.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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