Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 51,568 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,568 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Clear Str raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.29.

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0%

KTOS opened at $46.03 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $338,845.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,401.50. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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