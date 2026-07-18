Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 279.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in RTX were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in RTX by 1,545.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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