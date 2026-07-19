Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.26 Million in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.05% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.Andersons's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 19,100 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $1,495,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,661.25. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Andersons, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andersons wasn't on the list.

While Andersons currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here