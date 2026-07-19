Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.33 Million in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth $95,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 516,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 9,165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 441,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $87,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, Director Joseph B. Donahue sold 2,100 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $688,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,322.35. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 2,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $767,269.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630.46. This represents a 99.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

MKS Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $324.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.85 and a 200 day moving average of $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.49 and a 1-year high of $447.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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