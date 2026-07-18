Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.85 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,203,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,222,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in US Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,780,526 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,949,000 after purchasing an additional 904,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $968,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in US Foods by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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US Foods Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:USFD opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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