Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,337 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $196.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,360. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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