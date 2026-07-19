Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,564 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jabil Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of JBL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $428.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,263 shares of company stock worth $1,418,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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