Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 33.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.3%

OSK opened at $143.41 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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