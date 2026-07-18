Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $1.43 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $486.14.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $371.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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