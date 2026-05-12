Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,557,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 448,346 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 7.50% of Douglas Emmett worth $138,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Douglas Emmett to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

See Also

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