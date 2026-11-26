Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 277,767 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $74,728,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 115 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 510.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 91.3% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:LNG opened at $302.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $330.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.6250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy is a U.S.-based energy company focused on producing and exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its operations include liquefaction, storage, transportation and marketing of LNG and natural gas. The company operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas. These facilities process natural gas for shipment to customers in international markets, including buyers in Europe and Asia. Founded in 1996, Cheniere initially developed LNG import infrastructure before shifting its focus to exports as U.S. natural gas production expanded.

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