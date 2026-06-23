Downshift Financial LLC Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Downshift Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,886 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Downshift Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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