D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.60% of D.R. Horton worth $669,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,260 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 194,947 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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