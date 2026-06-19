D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,455 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of D.R. Horton worth $173,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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