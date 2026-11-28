Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,659 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 179,746 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 27,548 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the construction company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stonex Financial raised shares of D.R. Horton to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $170.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilder founded in 1978 by Donald R. Horton and headquartered in Arlington, Texas. The company builds and sells homes in communities across many U.S. markets, serving buyers across a range of price points. Its homes are primarily single-family residences, with offerings that include entry-level and move-up homes as well as higher-end designs. D.R. Horton also provides related services, including mortgage financing and title services, and has operations in home rentals.

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