DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Position Lifted by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,901 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.2% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Future Fund LLC's holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting DraftKings

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised DraftKings from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded DraftKings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $880,156.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,820 shares in the company, valued at $766,672.20. The trade was a 53.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 556,258 shares in the company, valued at $16,509,737.44. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,991. 47.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. DraftKings had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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