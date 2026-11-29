Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,136,741 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.53% of DraftKings worth $50,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3,547.1% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 336.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alan Ellingson bought 18,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $349,987.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 214,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,948.92. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Kalish bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689,845 shares in the company, valued at $103,668,975.90. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 78,908 shares of company stock worth $1,450,887. 47.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about DKNG:

Neutral Sentiment: DraftKings expects its Predictions business to generate as much as $750 million in revenue in 2027. That goal offers growth potential, but depends on sustained trading activity and customer retention. Can DraftKings' Predictions Business Deliver on Its 2027 Outlook?

DraftKings expects its Predictions business to generate as much as $750 million in revenue in 2027. That goal offers growth potential, but depends on sustained trading activity and customer retention. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s sales multiple is well below its historical level, which may attract value-minded investors. However, a high earnings valuation and substantial casino promotions complicate the investment case. Is DraftKings Stock Worth Buying at Its Lower Sales Multiple Today?

The stock’s sales multiple is well below its historical level, which may attract value-minded investors. However, a high earnings valuation and substantial casino promotions complicate the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly cut its price target as DKNG tests short-term support, adding to concerns about fragile momentum. Morgan Stanley Cuts Target as DKNG Tests Short-Term Support

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports and entertainment company that offers online sports betting, internet casino games and daily fantasy sports contests. Its products include the DraftKings Sportsbook, DraftKings Casino and fantasy sports platforms, with availability varying according to local laws and regulations. Founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, the company began with daily fantasy sports and expanded into sports betting after states gained authority to legalize it in 2018.

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