Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN is North Peak Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,850 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,896 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands comprises about 5.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Driven Brands worth $59,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Driven Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.84 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Driven Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Driven Brands beat Q1 earnings expectations, reporting $0.30 EPS versus the $0.25 consensus and revenue of $484.4 million, which helped support the stock. Earnings Report

Driven Brands beat Q1 earnings expectations, reporting $0.30 EPS versus the $0.25 consensus and revenue of $484.4 million, which helped support the stock. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating with a $17 price target , signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. BTIG Reiterates Buy

BTIG Research reiterated a rating with a , signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an outperform rating and set a $17 price target , even after lowering its target from $18, implying more room for the shares to rise. RBC Lowers Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an rating and set a , even after lowering its target from $18, implying more room for the shares to rise. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strength in Take 5 Oil Change and system-wide sales growth, with same-store sales up 2% and store count up 5%, supporting the company’s longer-term growth story. Q1 Results Press Release

Management highlighted strength in Take 5 Oil Change and system-wide sales growth, with same-store sales up 2% and store count up 5%, supporting the company’s longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators remain cautious, pointing to debt, margin pressure, flat near-term earnings, and a cautious second-quarter outlook, which may limit enthusiasm despite the valuation discount. Seeking Alpha Commentary

Some analysts and commentators remain cautious, pointing to debt, margin pressure, flat near-term earnings, and a cautious second-quarter outlook, which may limit enthusiasm despite the valuation discount. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth missed the strongest expectations and was down year over year, keeping attention on whether Driven Brands can accelerate top-line momentum while also deleveraging. Zacks Earnings Call Takeaways

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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