Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it will eliminate prior authorization for 30% of healthcare services, a potentially investor-friendly move that may streamline care and reduce complaints about insurer approvals. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth said it will eliminate prior authorization for 30% of healthcare services, a potentially investor-friendly move that may streamline care and reduce complaints about insurer approvals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for UnitedHealth, signaling confidence in longer-term profitability, and kept a Buy rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for UnitedHealth, signaling confidence in longer-term profitability, and kept a Buy rating on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted in commentary about value stocks and recovery prospects, which may support investor interest but does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

UnitedHealth was highlighted in commentary about value stocks and recovery prospects, which may support investor interest but does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term and Q4 2027 earnings estimates, which is a headwind, but the revisions were not as central as the company’s policy change and may reflect more cautious forecasting rather than a major deterioration. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $379.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $387.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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