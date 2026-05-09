Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 309,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 212,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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