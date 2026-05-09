Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $710.93 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $615.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $486.20 and a 52-week high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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