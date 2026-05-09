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Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 1,602 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 27,028 shares worth about $16.6 million.
  • Invesco QQQ remains widely owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, with 44.58% of the ETF held by those groups, and several other firms also added new positions recently.
  • The ETF has been supported by strong market momentum, including Nasdaq-100 record highs and AI-related optimism, though some commentary warns the rally may be stretched and vulnerable to a pullback.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $710.93 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $615.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $486.20 and a 52-week high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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