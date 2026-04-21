DSG Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

DSG Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,022,278,000 after acquiring an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,880,221 shares of the company's stock worth $793,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,776,055 shares of the company's stock worth $749,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $25,107,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $491.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $477.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $318.08 and a 1-year high of $480.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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