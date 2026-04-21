DSG Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,962 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.7% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Target were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Target by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Target by 77.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $130.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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