DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.67% of DTE Energy worth $3,392,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.23.

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About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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