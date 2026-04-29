DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 37,966 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.29% of DTE Energy worth $76,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Trending Headlines about DTE Energy

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Argus raised DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.23.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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