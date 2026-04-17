Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 56,586 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,619 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 56,586 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.32% of Sempra Energy worth $184,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,725,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,813,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,071,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,865,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,986,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 606,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $938,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $937,512,000 after buying an additional 2,984,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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