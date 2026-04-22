Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2,640.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 211.1% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo nudged its price target higher to $136 (from $135) while keeping an "equal weight" rating — a modest positive signal that supports upside vs. the current price. Wells Fargo raises PT to $136

Wells Fargo nudged its price target higher to $136 (from $135) while keeping an "equal weight" rating — a modest positive signal that supports upside vs. the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Company PR highlights lineworkers advancing to the International Lineman's Rodeo — positive for operational reliability and employee recognition but unlikely to move the stock materially. Powering Reliability: Duke Energy lineworkers sharpen skills

Company PR highlights lineworkers advancing to the International Lineman's Rodeo — positive for operational reliability and employee recognition but unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports and summaries note DUK closed lower in recent sessions — descriptive coverage of the pullback rather than new fundamental news. Duke Energy sees a dip vs. market

Market reports and summaries note DUK closed lower in recent sessions — descriptive coverage of the pullback rather than new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $141 (from $142) while maintaining an "equal weight" rating — a small headwind to sentiment and a signal of conservative near-term expectations. Morgan Stanley lowers PT to $141

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $141 (from $142) while maintaining an "equal weight" rating — a small headwind to sentiment and a signal of conservative near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: An opinion piece flags Duke's roughly $103B planned capex as compressing its credit cushion — a reminder that heavy spending could pressure credit metrics and valuation if not offset by regulatory recoveries or higher returns. That theme likely weighs on risk sentiment for the name. Capex is compressing the credit cushion

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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