Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,130 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $102,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Article Title

Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Article Title

The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Article Title

Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Article Title

Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Article Title

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Negative Sentiment: Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Article Title Article Title

Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Negative Sentiment: Another North Carolina filing from the attorney general argues Duke Energy’s rate proposal could sharply raise household costs, reinforcing regulatory uncertainty around its pricing plans. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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