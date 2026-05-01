Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $129.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here