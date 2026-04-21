Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 10,302 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,223 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,835,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after acquiring an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $458,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AME stock opened at $236.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.73 and a twelve month high of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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