Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Bought by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,910 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Duolingo makes up about 1.2% of BIT Capital GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 0.39% of Duolingo worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 35.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Duolingo Stock Down 0.1%

Duolingo stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $540.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $381,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut Duolingo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duolingo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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