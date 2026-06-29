Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $692,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $10,705,687.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,287,001.81. This trade represents a 48.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $6,783,822.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 462,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,120,621.80. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,215 shares of company stock worth $86,716,414. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.07 and a beta of 3.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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