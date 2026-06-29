Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,909 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIS. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $240.30 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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