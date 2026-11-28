Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,527 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 480,608 shares during the quarter. XPO makes up about 5.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 2.49% of XPO worth $511,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,276,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,148,865. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $236,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,798,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $116,673,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, CFO Kyle Wismans sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total transaction of $143,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,047,529.92. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO David J. Bates sold 2,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.08, for a total transaction of $507,519.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,505 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,730.40. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,845 shares of company stock worth $2,182,498. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 5.80 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO Inc. is a freight transportation company focused on less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping in North America. Its network combines pickup-and-delivery operations with long-haul transportation to move shipments that do not fill an entire truck. The company serves businesses across the United States, Canada and Mexico, offering LTL services for a range of freight and shipping needs. XPO uses technology to support shipment planning, tracking and operations across its network. XPO became an independent, publicly traded company in 2021 after separating from the broader XPO Logistics business.

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