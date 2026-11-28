Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,260 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 883,109 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance makes up approximately 1.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.66% of Goosehead Insurance worth $123,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 112.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.32 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,720,260 shares in the company, valued at $128,722,703.20. This trade represents a 5.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $46.80 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance is an independent insurance agency that distributes personal insurance products through a network of company-operated and franchised locations. The company works with multiple insurance carriers, helping customers compare coverage options and obtain policies. Its offerings include homeowners, automobile, flood, umbrella and other personal insurance products. Goosehead also provides technology and support services to its agents, including tools for quoting, policy management and customer service.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report