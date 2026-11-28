Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,890,000. Revvity comprises 2.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.18% of Revvity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Revvity in the second quarter worth about $3,845,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,938 shares of the company's stock worth $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Revvity by 10,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 857,526 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at $4,791,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revvity by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 1,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $235,728.43. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,297.93. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 7,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $1,032,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $934,738.80. The trade was a 52.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,281,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Revvity Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.73 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity's payout ratio is 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Revvity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. is a global life sciences and diagnostics company that develops technologies, products and services for research, clinical testing and healthcare. Its offerings include instruments, reagents, software and integrated workflows used by laboratories and other organizations. The company's life sciences business supports areas such as drug discovery, biological research and genetic analysis. Its diagnostics business provides screening and testing solutions, including technologies used in newborn screening and reproductive health.

Further Reading

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