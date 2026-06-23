DUTCH ASSET Corp Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,334 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.1% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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