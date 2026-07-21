DUTCH ASSET Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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