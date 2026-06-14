Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $1 Million in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.06% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 517,684 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 575,800 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 463,137 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 706,492 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 294,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.73 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Huntsman's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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