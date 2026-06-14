Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.06% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of SEI opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $81.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $104.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.80.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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