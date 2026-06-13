Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,942 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,942 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Electronic Arts comprises 0.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total transaction of $1,021,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,337,516.84. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.97 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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