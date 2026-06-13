Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Evergy comprises 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. BTIG Research began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.74%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $139,960.80. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,587. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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