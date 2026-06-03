Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after acquiring an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,010.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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