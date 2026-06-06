Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,409 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 983.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,898,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,349,360,000 after acquiring an additional 204,366 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $396.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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