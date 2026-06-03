Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after buying an additional 923,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

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CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KO opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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