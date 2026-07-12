Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Position Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,926 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.27.

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Dynatrace Stock Down 3.5%

DT stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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