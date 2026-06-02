Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. $EBMT Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the bank's stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,188 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the bank's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the bank's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company's stock.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,995.80. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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